Lois Shank

Lois passed through death to life everlasting on Monday afternoon, May 31, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 79 years old. Lois was born April 26, 1942 in Leola, Pennsylvania. The third child of Walter and Miriam Horst.
A 1960 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Lois loved roller skating and in her teenage years and would skate at Rocky Springs every Sunday. A favorite memory of those years was of her loving father taking her to see a Pat Boon concert. Soon after graduation she married and began life as a homemaker and mother to two boys. As the 1970's began she took on the difficult role of working mother. Lois worked in composing at Lancaster Newspaper for more than 30 years. There she met her husband Leon J. "Fritz" Hummer. The two were married in 1980 and enjoyed 37 years together before his death in 2017. Lois spent her last years as the loving wife of Rodney L. Shank. They enjoyed trips to Williamsburg, VA and visits to her sister in Rehoboth, DE.
Lois loved music. She learned piano and organ as a child. She directed the youth choir at Bethel Mennonite Church. This was a task that required not just an ear for music, but patience and a great sense of humor. Lois served the Lord with her talent as organist in several Lancaster County churches. She enjoyed reading and leading Bible studies in her home. Her warm and outgoing personality made her a natural for part-time work in local consignment shops in her retirement. Lois was a lively conversationalist who will be dearly missed around the family table.
Lois was preceded in death by Husbands Leon Hummer and Henry Rosenfeld, parents Walter and Miriam Horst and brother, Kenneth Horst.
Lois is survived by husband, Rodney Shank, sons, Dr. David Rosenfeld and Daniel Rosenfeld, brother, Dr. Dale Horst, sisters, Darlene Sellers and Elaine Haas, step mother Lucy Horst, and granddaughter, Emily Rosenfeld.
A memorial service will be held June 7 at 6:00 PM at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA. A time of fellowship will follow. Private interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Grace Community Church, Growing with Grace fund.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc 141 E. Orange Street Lancaster, PA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be made via their website:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097