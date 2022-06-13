Lois S. "Mia" (Strohm) Kreiter, 65, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy on Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of Pauline (Miller) Strohm and the late Charles Edward Strohm. She was the loving wife of John Kreiter, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.
Lois was an active member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed family vacations to the beach and to the family home at Raystown Lake, and her Longaberger bus trips. She loved all animals and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a strong woman and a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be very much missed by her family.
In addition to her husband, John, Lois is survived by her daughters Nikole Hample (husband, Charlie) of Lititz, and Chelsea Althouse (husband, Scott) of Lititz; her grandchildren Jake Hample, Emma Hample, Maddy Hample, and another granddaughter (baby Althouse) on the way; her mother, Pauline Strohm of Lititz; her brother Cory Strohm (wife, Julie) of Lititz; and sister Denise Bomberger, (husband, Kerry) of Englewood, FL. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Strohm.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM, with visitation starting one hour prior at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at www.lancastergeneralhealth.org or 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
