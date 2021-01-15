Lois S. Jones died on January 6th, 2021, in Four Oaks, NC, where she lived with her daughter, Deborah, and family for the last 10 years. She was 94. Lois was born in Lancaster, PA to the late William H. Smith and Edna G. Daily.
She was predeceased in death by her siblings, William H. Smith, Jr., Ethel J. Smith, David Smith, and Catherine S. Gross. She is predeceased in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. Jones, her daughter, Rebecca Duffy, and her grandson, Michael.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah McNeal, her husband Michael, 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, James, and Emily, and 2 great-grandchildren, Lindsay Ann and Kayla.
She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1944. Lois worked for 20 years as a receptionist for Dean Witter Reynolds. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster and served as a deacon.
A graveside service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Reverend Dan Snyder officiating, on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The service can also be viewed via Livestream at: https://my.gather.app/remember/lois-jones-2021
Funeral arrangements are provided by the Debord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc at 141 E. Orange Street Lancaster, PA 17602. Condolences may be expressed on their website:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-397-4097
