Lois S. Burkhart, 70, of Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Thurman and Elizabeth (Stauffer) Burkhart.
She was a member of Denver Mennonite Church.
Lois was a school teacher. She loved playing board games, painting and drawing. She also enjoyed writing stories and articles.
Lois is survived by two sisters, Esther Mae Burkhart, and Kathryn Burkhart, wife of Horst Effenberger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Burkhart.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM at the Denver Mennonite Church, 95 Monroe Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Denver Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
