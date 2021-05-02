Lois "Ricki" Papavasilion, 89, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home. Born in Altha, FL, she was the daughter of the late John Dempsey Cumbie and Rosa Strickland. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Papavasilion who passed away in 2015, to whom she was wed for over 60 years.
She worked at RCA in Lancaster and later became a homemaker, raising her family.
Ricki was an accomplished bowler who competed in leagues at Rocky Springs and Lancaster Lanes. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her neighbors, enjoyed CB radio, and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her son, John W. Papavasilion husband of Tara of Washington Boro, PA; a daughter, Victoria "Vickie" Lowe of Ephrata, PA; four grandchildren, William, Suzie, Cory, Shauna; a brother, Hubert Cumbie husband of Ann of FL. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Hinote.
In keeping with Lois's wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.