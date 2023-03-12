Lois R. Wilson, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Harold B. Wilson. Lois was born in Lancaster County, daughter of the late Andrew W. and Ada E. Geib Erb. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her family.
She is survived by four sons and three daughters. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. Also, two sisters. She was preceded in death by six siblings.
Lois requested no formal funeral service. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »