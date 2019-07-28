Lois M. (Miller) Gitt, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Born in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late Ervin and Olive Miller.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Robert Gitt of Elizabethtown; children Wendy Gitt of Elizabethtown and Michael Gitt (spouse Patricia) of Lumberton, NJ; two grandchildren, Brynn Gitt of San Francisco, CA and Timothy Gitt of Lumberton, NJ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Miriam Daily, Chloe Keller, and Glenn Miller.
All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:00AM, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75-125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested the contributions be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, addressed above.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.