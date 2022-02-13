Lois M. Martin, 91, a resident of Landis Homes, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Mount Joy to the late Elmer and Martha (Garber) Miller, the youngest of three daughters. She was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Shellenberger and Helen Boll Martin.
Lois was a member of Alive Church, Ephrata. She was a giving person and enjoyed volunteering in various capacities helping out where she could at church, Landis Homes, Woodcrest Retreat, and others. She also enjoyed needlework and various crafts.
She started a career in banking after her graduation from Donegal High School and was a trust officer prior to retirement.
In 1973 she married Charles W. Martin and quickly blended into his family. Among other things we have enjoyed many of her delicious home-cooked meals. Together they enjoyed traveling. Charles passed away in 1995
Lois is survived by a stepson, Jesse D. (Marilyn) Martin; a step-daughter-in-law, Anna Ruth Martin; seven step grandchildren, Laurel (Chezaire) Dominique, Andre Martin, Adonica (David) Spolum, Dustin (Cheyenne) Martin, Melita (Michael) Usner, Duane (Cynthia) Haller and Jodi Haller; her step great grandchildren, Arion and Haddie Dominique, Tristan and Lilly Spolum, Jadon and Vander Martin, Max, Molly, and Mason Usner, Cordel and Ella Haller.
She enjoyed being an aunt to her nieces and nephews and their families: Donald (Ann) Shellenberger, Henry (Joan) Shellenberger, Harold (Cindy) Shellenberger, Marlin (Linda) Boll, Leon (Linda) Boll, Nelson (Linda) Boll, and Eileen (Don) Detweiler.
She was also predeceased by a stepson, Donald R. Martin; stepdaughter, Donna L. (John) Haller; two nephews, Richard (Pamela) Shellenberger, James (Darlene) Boll and niece, Rachel (David) Lefever.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at Alive Church, 510 Stevens Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeffrey High officiating. Interment will be private in the Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.