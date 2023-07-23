Lois M. Harbold, 95, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully on Monday July 17, 2023.
She is the daughter of the late William Ford and Ruth S. (Stehman) Kern.
After graduating she was a devoted wife and mother, working beside her husband on the farm. She enjoyed cooking, baking and doing embroidery.
She is survived by her children: Lorae L. Niehaus (Larry), Marilyn F. Hawn (Gerald), Raelene K. Strock (Kent), Marlene R. Stauffer (John) and Russell E. Harbold; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray R Harbold and 6 siblings.
A viewing will be held Thursday July 27, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Miller Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Family visitation will be at 10:30 AM the following day, with memorial service at 11:30 AM, at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA. Graveside services will be private per family request.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller- Finkenbinder Funeral Home.