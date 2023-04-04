Lois M. Ecenrode, 75, of Akron, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Maple Farm Nursing Home, Akron. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Mervin O. and Nora M. Reynolds Sangrey. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel E. Ecenrode who passed away in September 2021. Lois was a member of Jaycees. She enjoyed camping, bowling, and bookkeeping.
Surviving are two daughters: Karen Shreiner, Akron, Donna M. wife of Jason Rinaldo, Silver Spring, MD, five grandchildren: Danielle (Shreiner) Fouad, Cole and Gage Shreiner, Nicholas and Anthony Rinaldo, and two great grandchildren, Lionel and Isabelle Fouad. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl J. Bryson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lois' Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lois' memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com