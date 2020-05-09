Lois M. (Ebersole) Rettew, 84, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Southeastern Veterans' Center (SVC), Spring City, PA. Lois previously resided in Lititz, PA. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Martha Ebersole, Mount Joy, PA. Lois is survived by 2 sisters: Elizabeth Rutt and Mildred Gehman, and sisters-in-law Jeanette Ebersole and Donna Peters. Also 13 nieces and nephews, and son Donald's partner Patti and her two children. She was preceded in death by husband Robert, son Donald, a sister Martha, a brother Wilbur, brothers-in-law Eugene and Charles, and sisters-in-law Joanne and Ruth.
Lois graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School, Harrisonburg VA. She enjoyed nursing, cleaning, hand work, yard sales, visits, and especially surprise visits!! She was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at SVC for their care for her.
Interment and services will be private and held at the convenience of her family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial Contributions may be made to SEVC Resident Welfare Fund, att: Volunteer Office, Spring City, PA 19475, or Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
