Lois M. Boyer, 85, formerly of Ephrata, PA and currently a resident of Faithful Living in Denver, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Lois was the loving wife of the late Harry R. Boyer and daughter of the late John D. and Mildred L. (Pike) Walter. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denver, PA and worked as a secretary for Bible Visuals in Akron, PA.
She is survived by two daughters: Genna Reeves and Joanne Rhoad; two stepdaughters: Anita Wertz and Sissy Bressler; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Eunice and Clara; three brothers: John, Kenneth, and David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Roger and Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Rd., Denver, PA 17517 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m. Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Township, PA.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in Lois’ honor to Mt. Zion Baptist Church at the above address.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
