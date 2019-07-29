Lois M. Beiler, 55, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata Township to the late Jonas and Phebe L. (Martin) Weaver and was the wife of Jacob E. Beiler, Jr. with whom she shared 28 years of marriage.
Lois was a member of Bethesda Christian Fellowship, Ephrata. She was a homemaker, home schooled her children and enjoyed reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by seven children, Conrad Beiler, Megan, wife of Eli Fisher, Shiloh, Jethro, Logan, Quillan and Meredith Beiler; two grandchildren, Sheridan and Hadassah; seven siblings, Joseph, husband of Miriam Weaver, Nathan, husband of Kim Weaver, Peter, husband of Cheryl Weaver, Eunice, wife of Joseph Weaver, Noah, husband of Erma Weaver, Rhoda Weaver and Joy, wife of John Shirk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Lane Beiler; four siblings, Miriam, Phebe, Daniel and Jonas Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the church, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m., with Pastor Leroy Miller officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.