Lois Loraine (Hall) Freeman Cunningham

Lois Cunningham, 90, of Ephrata peacefully went to meet her Lord on March 28, 2023, at her home under the care of Hospice and her daughter, Jennifer.
She was born on August 26, 1932, in Altoona, PA to the late John Hall and the late Lena Weller Hall Hanscom. She also shared her life with her "adopted parents" Howard and Ellen Barr of New Holland. Lois grew up in the Tyrone, PA area. In 1949, she graduated from Tyrone High School. In 1953 she graduated from The School of Nursing of the Philipsburg State Hospital with a registered nurse degree.
Lois was the wife of Jimmie Webb Freeman from 1953-1980. She married Harvey James (Jim) Cunningham in May of 1985. Jim died in April of 2012. Lois lived in Duncansville, PA from 1953-1964 and then moved to New Holland, PA in July of 1964. In 1990, she and Jim moved to Ephrata, PA. She was blessed to have many wonderful neighbors in Ephrata- Mike, Missy, Karen, Ada, and Connie.
Lois was known for her caring nature. She visited the sick and always called to check on friends and family. She was a woman of faith who loved entertaining and having family around her to the end of her life.
Lois is preceded in death by her 2 brothers: Jackie Hall and Rob Barr (Kathy) and 5 sisters: Everetta Hall Brown, Helen Hall Swisher, Charlotte Hall Walk, Beverly Hall Alters, and Shirley Hall.
Surviving are 3 daughters: Margaret Freeman Kidhardt (Lou), Ephrata, Catherine Freeman Parmer (Ted), Lancaster, and Jennifer Freeman Farrington, Ephrata; and 5 stepsons: Jim Cunningham (Pam), Tim Cunningham, Ed Cunningham (Di), Rob Cunningham, Brian Cunningham (Denise); 9 grandchildren: Jason Parmer, Edward Kidhardt (Arielle), Erica Parmer Gensel (Mark), Carolyn Kidhardt Smith (Nick), Joseph Kidhardt, Ellen Kidhardt Skiles (Andrew), Laird Farrington, Wyatt Farrington, and Austin Parmer (Nadia); 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah Gensel, Sam Parmer, Finn Kidhardt, Olivia Parmer, Molly Parmer, Owen Gensel, Sydney Smith, Ellie Smith, Liam Gensel, Norah Gensel, and Cameron Smith; 17 step grandchildren and 32 step great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Phyllis Hall Gentzel (Bill) and Pat Hall McCartney (Philip) and 5 brothers: Carl Hall, Cecil Hall (Sandy), Charles Hall (Mary), Frances Hall (Eileen), and Ric Barr (Jean).
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at the Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 East Main Street, Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at Bethany United Church of Christ, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Katie Jackson officiating. Interment will take place in the Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois' memory may be made to the Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania, MHAPA, 4075 Linglestown Road, PMB #203, Harrisburg PA 17112, or online at https://mhapa.org/ or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.