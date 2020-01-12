Lois Kauffman Peterman

Lois Peterman, 90, of Lititz PA. Passed Away on January 4, 2020 at Legends of Lititz. She was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Andrew G. Kauffman and Grace M. (Stanton) Kauffman. She was married to the late Donald E. Peterman who proceeded her in death in 2011. They had shared sixty-one years of marriage.
She is survived by two sons: Andrew G., husband of Kathy (Burkhardt) Peterman of Lititz, PA and Michael D., husband of Vicky (Luna) Peterman of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren: Kimberly wife of Tadesse Bahata, York, PA, Joanne wife of Jason Adams and Valerie wife of Kevin Adams, all of Lititz, PA, Douglas husband of Katie (Meirig) Peterman of Manheim, PA, Christopher husband of Kathy (Saathoff) Peterman of Franklin, NE, Patrick husband of Tammi (Milburn) Peterman of Waverly, NE, and Stephen husband of Nisha (Patel) Peterman stationed in Germany. She is also survived by fourteen great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband, crocheting, reading, and doing needlepoint.
A life-long Catholic, she attended various Catholic Churches throughout her life in Lancaster, New Holland, Grand island, and Lincoln Nebraska, Bella Vista, AR, and Lititz as she moved with her husband and then with her families.
Funeral services will be held Friday January 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lois' memory to St. James Catholic Church at the above address or online to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
