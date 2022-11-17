Lois K. Keller, 70, of Lititz went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born on November 1, 1952 in Scottdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late David and Kathryn (Troutwine) Harnly. Lois was the loving wife of the late J. Robert Keller.
She was a 1970 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School. After a courageous battle with cancer, she went on to live a full life of blessing others and raising her family. In addition to being an involved farmer's and pastor's wife, Lois was an LPN in the earlier years of her life and a lifelong homemaker. She was a loyal friend, a caring encourager to many, and a dedicated children's Sunday School teacher for many years. She enjoyed making cards, spending time with her grandchildren, and was an avid game player.
Surviving are five children, Karen (James) Kauffman of Lititz, Cynthia (James) Kilmer of Lebanon, Sheri (Ryan) Laughman of Denver, Stephanie (Stanley) Kauffman of Bird-in-Hand, and Jonathan (Kristin) Keller of Manheim, twelve grandchildren, Riley, Yakira, Raena, Monte, Aviella, Tess, Gabrian, Declan, Rowan, Ariyel, Dru, and Makai and one sister, Dorcas Bomberger of Watsontown. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Robert Keller and a son, Daryl Keller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lois' Memorial Service at Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Road, Lancaster on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM. There will be a viewing at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz on Friday from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. Interment will be private in Erb Mennonite Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Lois' memory to Ark Encounter, 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097 or Sunday School Meditations, P.O. Box 1031, Lancaster, PA 17608. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
