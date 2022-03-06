Lois "Jeane" Johnson, 94, of Millersville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at home with her daughter by her side. Born in Renovo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (Ellis) Gyurina. She was married for 46 years to the late William "Beano" Johnson who passed away in 1996.
Jeane is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Johnson, who was her best friend and caregiver. She is also survived by her lovable, sweet and spoiled miniature dachshund "Ginger." Her son, Allan Irvin Johnson, preceded her in death in 2018, as well as an infant daughter in 1962.
In her lifetime, Jeane worked at Kraus Dept. Store and Carlisle's Dept. Store in Erie. Some of the best years of her life were spent camping and canoeing along the Allegheny River near Warren, PA. She and Beano spent many early morning hours trout fishing. She enjoyed sewing and baking, interior decorating, bird watching and shopping. Cold Erie winters were spent in Fort Myers, FL.
Jeane and Cheryl traveled throughout Europe while visiting her brother "Denny" in Zurich, Switzerland.
In addition to her daughter, Jeane is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nora Johnson, of Saegertown, PA, three grandchildren, Allan, Daniel and Emily Johnson, and three great-grandchildren, Orion, Sam and Arrow. Also surviving is her sister, Doris Tomko and her husband Jerry of Spencer, Ohio, and her youngest brother Dennis Gyurina of Zurich, Switzerland. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Fantaski and three brothers, Raymond, Vernon (Bud) and Robert Gyurina.
Cheryl and her family would like to thank their neighbors Mike and Brenda Walker and Bob and Elaine Muschlitz for all their acts of kindness and compassion
Funeral services for Jeane will be held in Erie, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA, 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com