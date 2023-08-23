Lois Jean (Laukhuff) Matos, 86, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, surrounded by her family at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Irvin Jean and Alice (Wieman) Laukhuff.
Lois worked at KD Tools, Water Street Rescue Mission and Bon-Ton. Her interests included gardening, bingo and pinocle, floral designing, antiquing, and thrifting.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Glenn) Pottberg, her sons, David Matos and Craig Matos, three grandchildren: Jennifer Matos of Lancaster, Joseph Matos of Marietta and Tyler Matos of Manheim, two great-grandchildren, Jameson Matos, and Westly Matos, sister, Joan Cecilia Bleacher, and brother-in-law, Moses Matos, of New Jersey and Ponce, PR. Lois was survived by her husband, Jose Matos of New York City/Ponce, PR. She was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph Matos and Walter Sweinhart.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Gathering which will be held at 936 Buchanan Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with sharing to begin at 11:00 a.m. with Bonnie West. A private Interment will take place at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Lois' Memorial Page at
A living tribute »