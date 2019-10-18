Lois Jane Pietropaolo, 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on October 17, 2019 at Conestoga View. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Olivette (Housemann) Lenning.
She is survived by her 94-year-old husband, Americo Pietropaolo and her 6 children: Sherrie Grimes and husband, Michael Grimes, Wendy Lord and husband Linwood Lord, Bonnie Brady and husband, David Brady, Rickie Sue Kendall and husband, Richard Kendall, Tim Whitmyer and wife, Ann Whitmyer, and Ted Whitmyer. Lois leaves behind a legacy of 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
"She was loved and will be missed by many."
A Drop-In Memorial Gathering will be held from 12-4 PM on Sunday, October 20 at Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.
