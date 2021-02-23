Lois J. Sensenig, age 84, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was the wife of Richard E. Sensenig, with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage on January 1st. She was born in Hagerstown, MD, daughter of the late Lloyd J. & N. Virginia Horst Martin. She was an active member of Crossway Church of Millersville. She was a graduate of Greencastle High School. Lois owned and operated Lois Sensenig's Beauty Boutique. She enjoyed world travel, flower gardening, literature, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her heart-felt laugh.
Surviving besides her husband are four children: Eugene R., husband of Rouba Sensenig of Beirut, Lebanon; Regina A., wife of Daniel Siegrist of Willow Street; Beth E. Sensenig of Columbia; Geoffrey L., husband of Karla Landis Sensenig of Lancaster; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings: Emery, husband of Fern Barr Martin of Waynesboro, PA; James, husband of Barbara Martin of State Line, PA; Norma Jean, wife of Robert Bollinger of West Virginia; Genevieve, wife of Lee Martin of Baltimore, MD; Stephen, husband of Lucille Martin of Waynesboro, PA. She was preceded in death by six siblings.
Funeral services will take place at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird In Hand, PA, on Saturday, February 27th at 2:00 p.m., with a viewing time from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Pastors Douglas Plank, Steve Heitland, and Ray Randolph will be officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the church website: www.stumptown.church/online. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Please abide by the current Covid guidelines if attending. shiveryfuneralhome.com
