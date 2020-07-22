Lois J. Rohrer, 88, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Martha Habecker Rohrer.
Lois was a licensed practical nurse for over 15 years, working at many local retirement communities.
She was a member of Landisville Mennonite Church.
Lois enjoyed lighthouses, railroad history, genealogy, and was very close with her nieces and nephews. She served as a nanny for many families in the area over the years.
She is survived by her sister, Frances E. married to David Forry of Hanover, and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jay H. and Glenn H. Rohrer.
Services are private and at the convenience of her family. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »