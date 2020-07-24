Lois J. Honeywell

Lois J. Honeywell, 90, of New Holland, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Maple Farm, Akron, Born in Kingston,PA, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Madeline Riaubia Covert. She was the widow of the late Russell D. Honeywell, Jr.

Lois was a very social person and worked in the hospitality industry. She was a tour guide, a hostess, and owned a bar/restaurant.

Lois is survived by: sons, Charles G. husband of Dotti Hensel McCuen of Newark, DE, Richard E. husband of Betty Anne Pope McCuen of Wilks-Barra; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry husband of Carol Riaubia of Sweet Valley, PA.

The funeral will be private with Interment following in Bareville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

