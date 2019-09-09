Lois J. (Eshleman) Myers, 88, of Quarryville, entered into rest unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Parke and Orella (Moss) Eshleman. Her husband, Richard R. "Dick" Myers died in 2014.
Lois loved gardening and growing tomatoes. Every summer at the Buck, her tomato stand was a familiar sight. Lois also painted and wall-papered several homes throughout Lancaster County.
She was an active member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, Quarryville Fire Company Auxiliary, and served on the Audit Committee for East Drumore Twp.
Lois is survived by a son, Robert E. Myers of Quarryville, a daughter, Mary Ann, wife of Scott Peiffer, of Quarryville, and 2 granddaughters; Tori A. Myers, fiancé of Dylan Newnam and Marla J., wife of Dr. Khristopher Davis and a great-grandson, Luke. She was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Flahart and 2 brothers, Donald and Richard Eshleman.
Life Celebration Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA. Friends will have an opportunity to visit with the family at the church one hour prior to the service. Traditional interment in the Quarryville Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers; contributions may be made to the Solanco Fair Association, P.O. Box 4, Quarryville, PA 17566 or to the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church at the above address.
