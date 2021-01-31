Lois J. Derstler, 85, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Peter M. and Rebecca K. Heistand Hernley. Lois was the loving wife of A. Gordon Derstler and they observed their 61st wedding anniversary in August of last year.
A registered nurse, Lois was employed at the Lancaster General Hospital in her early years, she then provided private duty nursing, followed by 17 years with Dermatology Physicians in Lancaster. She was a 1953 graduate of Manheim Central High School and a 1956 graduate of Lancaster General School of Nursing. She was a faithful member of the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz. In addition to her passion for nursing, Lois volunteered countless hours earlier in her life to teaching children in Sunday school and leading a "Good News Club" in Manheim.
Her interests always centered around family and friends, whether traveling, crafting or relaxing at the beach. She had a deep love for her family, and was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lois had a unique ability to reach out to people of all walks of life; she was truly interested in their well-being and cared deeply about their life and their families. Lois had this gift of knowing how to connect with people, and she strived to help people know how truly valued they are to her Lord Jesus and understand their unique purpose in this world.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Gordon, are three daughters: Susan M. wife of Jerry Horst of Lititz, Sharon L. wife of John Hess of Manheim, Amy L. Derstler of Manheim, thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a brother, Peter A. husband of Mary Kathryn Hernley of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a grandson, Joshua Horst, and five sisters: Naomi Greiner, Ruth Rohrer, Orpah Graybill, Reba Hershey, and Jane Sheetz.
Lois's family wishes to warmly thank the staff at Brethren Village Physical Rehab for the kind and excellent care she received over the past two months.
The services for Lois will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in her memory to LEFC with a note designating the Servants' Fund, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com