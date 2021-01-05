Lois J. (Collins) Wilkinson, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at home. Born in Sagerville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Collins and Mabel Gutshall. She was married 33 years to Joseph H. Wilkinson who passed away in February 1998.
Lois was a 1960 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. She was employed by NCR and retired from RR Donnelley in Mount Joy. She will be remembered as someone full of life who enjoyed bingo, travelling, and going to Las Vegas. She was a member of Dela-Ches Sportsman Club and the America Legion. She also loved going to Red Lobster for rainbow trout.
Lois is survived by five children: Tracy Cocker and husband Don of Elizabethtown; Randy L. Wilkinson and wife Theresa of Bainbridge; Joseph H. Wilkinson of Elizabethtown; Sherry Blake and husband David of Dover, DE and Donald R. Wilkinson and wife Sherry of Elizabethtown; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great-granddaughter.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown from 6:00-8:00 PM. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. A celebration of Lois' life will take place at a later date. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.