Lois J. Brubaker, 84, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away as a victim of covid-19 on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster, PA.
She was born in Lancaster on January 24, 1936, daughter of the late Ralph M. and Mary M. (Shenk) Myers. Her husband, the late Harry A. Brubaker, passed away April 19, 2019.
Lois is survived by her son, James Brubaker; five grandchildren: Ashley, Jay, Cody, Ostin, and Bradly; three great-grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, and Lorelai; siblings: Richard, Ruth, Nancy, and Lori; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Brubaker Wienand; great-granddaughter, Bella Kimmet; and two brothers: Ralph and Jim.
Lois worked as a nurse's aide and was also a homemaker. She was a former member of the Ephrata and East Petersburg Church of the Brethren.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date.
