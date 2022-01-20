Lois J. Brooks

Lois June Brooks, 91, of Lititz, PA. died Tuesday, January 18 at Moravian Manor Community of complications from dementia and a series of recent falls. She was born in West Lancaster, PA., one of nine children of Edwin and Sarah (Weaver) Gehman. She moved with her family to Kissel Hill in 1945 and graduated from Rothsville High School in 1948.
She married her husband of 48 years, Francis (“Frank”) Brooks in 1950. That was the beginning of a truly unique and loving marriage that would often amuse and bemuse their friends.
All who knew her saw that she was an indispensable partner to her husband as he pursued a successful career as an executive at GE, which required extensive travel. But Lois was every bit the executive by keeping things orderly and organized at home, all the while being a loving and attentive mother who always provided the wise guidance and advice for her children.
Lois and her husband retired to Lititz in 1989 to be near her beloved siblings. She became a faithful and integral part of Salem Lutheran Church, where she rarely missed a Sunday and volunteered countless hours of her time and service until her dementia worsened.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank. She is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) of North Wales, PA; Stephen (Leesa) of Mandeville, LA; Lynn of Torrance, CA; and Phil of Lititz, PA; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sisters Polly, Geraldine and Shirley of Lititz; brothers Glenn of Lititz and Ronald of Quarryville, PA, as well as two generations of numerous adoring nieces and nephews. Her brothers, Clyde, Jim and sister Peg preceded her in death.
Family will receive friends on January 22, 2022 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 Owl Hill Rd., Lititz, PA from 10 AM-11 AM, with services beginning at 11 AM. Burial to follow services at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.
