A celebration service for Lois J. Boll will take place at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Sunday July 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
Friends may visit with the family at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service. There will also be refreshments and visitation with the family immediately following the service.
The memorial service will be live streamed on the Buch Funeral Home Facebook page. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
