Lois J. Boll, 68, of Mount Joy, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence following a courageous and inspiring crusade against pancreatic cancer. Lois was the daughter of Margaret Ginder of Lancaster and the late Ralph Ginder. She was the loving wife of Jay Boll with whom she shared 49 loving years of marriage.
Lois was an active member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. She enjoyed teaching Children's Sunday school and Clubs. Faith was an important part of Lois's life and it impacted how she devoted herself to serving and caring for others.
Lois was a 1969 graduate of Donegal High School and became an LPN. She retired in July 2019, having worked the last 28 years of her career as a nurse in the Donegal School District. Lois was also an accomplished seamstress doing alterations for the community, as well as sewing her own creations. Her favorite hobby was creating scrapbooks for each of her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, to be given to them upon graduation from high school. For the last 10 years, Lois and Jay held a Grandma Camp for their grandchildren creating everlasting memories. As new babies joined Grandma Camp, the older grandchildren became "Grandma Camp Counselors" and they did an excellent job.
In addition to her mother and husband, Lois is survived by her three children: Joelle Grossnickle (companion Jason Barrick), Knoxville, MD; Lorie (Ted) Nickel, Ozark, MO; and Rodney (Heather) Boll, Mount Joy, PA; 10 grandchildren: Alayna, Ethan, and Weston Grossnickle; Jaykob, Madison, Elise, and Brayden Nickel; and Landon, Kadon, and Dorisa Boll.
Lois is also survived by one brother, Carl (Eunice) Ginder, and two sisters, Ann Simonetti, and Marie (Steve) Miller, all of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet (Sherwood) Espenshade, and brother-in-law, Lou Simonetti.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate and excellent care of Lois during her illness.
Due to current public health guidelines, interment will be private at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. The family will honor Lois with a public memorial service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in her memory to GEARS, Attn: Karen Eberly, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 (Memo: Ladybug Camp Donation). To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
