Lois J. Bender, 89, of Harrisburg, PA, entered fully into the presence of the Lord at her home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Born August 11, 1933, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Mabel (Winey) Clymer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Bender and is survived by her 6 children, LuAnne (Rudy) Long, Roy (RuthAnn), Lori (Howard) Brown, Ron (Lori), Lonna (Duane) Zimmerman, and Lynnette (Michael) Parr. Lois was "Nana" to 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her 3 sisters, Esther Martin, Miriam Stoltzfus, and Catherine Holt.
Lois was a devoted wife, parent, caregiver and mentor for her family, friends and community. She and Ralph were active in the Morris Run, PA community and in their retirement years, they volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Wycliffe Bible Translators in Florida, and SOOP in New Mexico. Lois and Ralph most recently settled in Harrisburg, PA where they were members at Steelton Mennonite Church. Their family is very appreciative for the numerous caregivers who doted on Lois and Compassus Hospice Services.
A private burial will be held at Shope's Mennonite Cemetery, Highspire, PA. A celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Slate Hill Mennonite Church, 1352 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The family will receive guests at 6:00 PM prior to the service.
