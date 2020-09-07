Lois Irene Graybill, 93, passed gently into God's everlasting arms, being welcomed Home by The Lord Jesus, her Redeemer and Friend, on September 5, 2020, at Mennonite Home Communities, Lancaster, PA.
Daughter of the late Paul and Anna Benedict, Lois was born May 12, 1927, in Wrightsville, PA. She received Christ as her personal Savior during an evangelistic meeting in their local church. After High School, Lois received a war-time grant to enroll in nurse's training at Lancaster General Hospital. She continued to serve there as an award-winning Registered Nurse until her marriage in January 1949 to World War II Army-Air Corps combat pilot Richard Jacob Graybill.
During their years raising Timothy (b. 1950) and Susan (b. 1955), Lois served the Refton Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary while Dick co-owned and operated Graybill Bros. (established 1917 by his father). Before Dick's passing in 1990 Lois resumed her career, specializing in home geriatric nursing.
Lois had become the oldest living member of Lancaster Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. There she served as President of its Women's Missionary Prayer Fellowship and devoted herself to its Stephen Ministry. Ever a caregiver, her 9 years at Mennonite Home often found Lois travelling the hallways to visit fellow residents who were sick or suffering. Special thanks is expressed to those who visited Lois regularly, to the nursing staff, and to Hospice & Community Care who so patiently nurtured Lois in her suffering.
Lois had an unquenchable curiosity. She enjoyed clouds, trees, streams and plants. She loved people, especially discussing Scripture and conversing with friends around the table.
Lois will be fondly remembered by son Tim and his wife Susan of Willow Valley Communities; daughter Sue and her husband Gary of Peoria, IL; grandchildren Julie (Andrew), Becky (Matthew), Justin (Julie), Andy (Bekka), and Jessi; great-grandchildren Claire, Henry, and Leo; sister Janet, niece Jeanette, sister-in-law Marian, and other relatives, friends and neighbors too numerous to mention by name.
In keeping with Leviticus 19:3, Each of you shall reverence his mother and his father, Tim and Sue warmly invite all to join us for a Memorial Service at our parent's grave site in Willow Street Mennonite Church Cemetery, 399 East Penn Grant Road at Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584 this Friday, September 11, at 2:00 pm to worship God and celebrate Lois' life. We plan to sing some of the grand old hymns about Heaven that were sung by her bedside before her Home Going. Rev. Carl McGarvey, Pastor Emeritus, will officiate. The Lancaster County Nurses Honor Guard will also be present. Physical distancing will be accommodated by the large grassy area surrounding their grave site.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644