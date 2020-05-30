Lois I. Shaub, 82, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Brethren Village. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Abram G. and Elizabeth Haldeman Faus. She was the wife of the late Earl J. Shaub who died in 2007.
Lois retired as an office manager at Armstrong World Industries. She was an active and faithful member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim. Her interests included golfing, traveling, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Jackie wife of Randy Keeney of Lititz, step son, Earl, Jr. husband of Cindy Shaub of Millersville, two grandchildren, three step grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a sister, Faye Frye of Ohio and brother-in-law, Lloyd Ginder of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy S. Brubaker and two siblings, Nancy Ginder and Clyde Richard "Dick" Faus.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in her memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com