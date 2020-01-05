Lois H. Kirchner, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Country Meadows, Thursday, January 2, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Helen M. (Flury) Fellenbaum. She was the wife of the late Lawrence J. Kirchner, Sr. who died in 2013.
A 1944 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Lois was a devoted homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends above all else. She was a faithful member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lancaster and enjoyed world travel, camping, square dancing and playing Bingo.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda Lackey, of Lititz; two grandchildren: Jenny (Kirchner) Stipe, wife of John, III, of Conestoga and E. Todd Bookman, husband of Michelle, of Akron; four great-grandchildren: Milania, Jett, Alexander, and Ryan; and her daughter-in-law, Ann Kirchner. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry J. Kirchner, Jr. and her first husband, Louis J. Kirchner.
Funeral Services for Lois will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 322 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held at the church from 10AM to 11AM. Lois will be laid to rest at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.donatenow.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
