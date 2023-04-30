Lois H. Glick, 96, of Lancaster, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community where she had been a resident for 18 months. She was born in Lancaster on April 28, 1926 to Amos and Cordelia Shaub Herr. She was preceded in death by loving husbands John M. Huber and Thomas P. Glick and 4 siblings.
Lois was a 1944 graduate of J.P. McCaskey high school, a member of Lititz Moravian Church and was employed by the State Employment Office and National Bearings Co.
She loved to dance and belonged to 5 dance clubs. Lois also enjoyed boating, golf, traveling and playing cards. Her most treasured time was spent with her daughter, family gatherings and with her friends.
Lois will be lovingly missed by her daughter Sheila Thomas (Tommy) of Lancaster, granddaughters Alecia Miller and Lara Casey, great-grandchildren Derek Miller, Lauren Bower (Marc), Kieran, Declan and Erin Casey, and great-great-granddaughter Everlee Bower.
Lois was a true fashionista, a great conversationalist, and loved to share her words of wisdom. She was a kind, generous, loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Our family would like to thank the compassionate, dedicated staff and caregivers at QPRC for the loving care given to Lois.
In memory of Lois, be kind to one another. It only takes a moment to make someone's day a little brighter.
Per Lois's wishes, private graveside burial at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
A living tribute »