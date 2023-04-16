Lois Groshong

Lois Ann Groshong, 73, of Page, AZ, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at home. She was born in Omaha, NE on April 8, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Apollo Faison and Evelyn (Rucker) Sherman.
Lois graduated from East High School in Denver, CO and attended Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Paris, France (stopping by Woodstock on her way to Europe). She enjoyed creative pursuits throughout her life including dancing, drawing, painting, music, and acting in various community theater productions. Lois also enjoyed modeling and participating in beauty pageants. She was very proud of her runner-up title for Miss Black Colorado.
She had an entrepreneurial spirit that was evident in her many business ventures including an exercise studio and a historic home show. Her biggest impact was her work with her family restoring and preserving historic buildings throughout the mid-Atlantic region. During this time Lois also served on the Lancaster City Historical Commission for fifteen years, many of those years serving as the chair.
Lois also enjoyed serving her community by mentoring high school girls in the Women in Business program, sitting on various boards, and helping serve and distribute food for numerous organizations.
Lois is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Charles Groshong III of Page, AZ, as well as her daughter Danielle Keperling (Jonathan) of Lancaster, PA, brothers Thomas Faison and Michael Sherman (Quana Ramira Sherman) both of Denver, CO, sister Lee Sherman (John Perkins) of Atlanta, GA.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 14th from 1-4 PM at the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' memory to St. David's Episcopal Church, 421 S. Lake Powell Blvd., Page, AZ 86040.