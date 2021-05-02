Lois G. Kurtz Martin, 96, of Palmyra, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, April 23, 2021 at Londonderry Village in Palmyra. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Martin L. and Anna N. Fridy Gish. She was the wife of the late Lester Martin who passed in 2009 after 28 years. She was previously married to the late Jacob L. Kurtz for 22 years prior to his passing in 1967.
Lois was a longtime member of Mount Calvary Church and a former member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, both in Elizabethtown. Most recently, she attended Palmyra Grace Brethren Church. After graduating from Elizabethtown High School in 1941, she enrolled as a student at Elizabethtown College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1945. She was employed as a counter clerk for the former Eastern States dealership for 25 years and then employed for 14 years by Agway, both in Elizabethtown and Salunga.
Lois gave freely of her time by delivering meals for Elizabethtown Meals-on-Wheels and volunteering at Global Aid Network and Londonderry Village. In addition to flower gardening, sewing, and baking, she enjoyed riding and driving horses in her younger years. Most importantly, she enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by five children, Barry, husband of Mary Kurtz, of Adams, MN, Janet, wife of James Rhen, of Manheim, David, husband of Mary Kurtz of Panama City, FL, Fred, husband of Sandy Kurtz of Elizabethtown, and Edward Kurtz of Lititz; a daughter-in-law, Karen Kurtz of Mount Juliet, TN; a stepson, Larry, husband of Diane Martin, of Myerstown; 16 grandchildren and two step grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by two brothers, Samuel, and Roy Gish, both of Elizabethtown, and a sister, Mildred Groff of Quarryville. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, John Kurtz; and two brothers, Mervin and Eugene Gish.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Palmyra Grace Church, 799 Airport Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. The family will receive guests at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. There will be no public viewing. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or to Palmyra Grace Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
