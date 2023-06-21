Lois F. Nohrenhold, 78, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Magnolias of Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mae Claybaugh Hartman. She was the loving wife of the late Jay S. Nohrenhold. Lois was a volunteer coordinator for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Girl Scout Council. She was a member of Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz.
Surviving are three children: Stacy Mayfield of Manheim, Jay Henry Nohrenhold of State College and Deborah Hoffer, companion of Tony Kaylor of Lititz, five grandchildren: Joslyn Michaels, Morgan Whittemore, Samuel Hoffer, Olivia and Victoria Nohrenhold, four great grandchildren: Elijah, Claudia, Tucker, and Aria, and a brother, Richard Hartman. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred, Ronald Hartman and her beloved guide dogs: Oreo, Frilly and Kira.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Magnolias of Lancaster and Grane Hospice, for the compassionate care given to Lois.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lois' Graveside Service at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lois' memory to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com