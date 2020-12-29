Lois F. Becker, 87, of 26 Lorraine Avenue, Marietta, PA passed away at her residence on December 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late John E. Becker who preceded her in death in 2005. Born in Mount Joy, PA she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Herr Rider.
She was last employed in the flu department of Wyeth Labs. Lois had a very strong faith in her Lord and Savior. She was one of the most loving, giving and caring people and there was no one who met her who didn't love her. She loved working in her yard and loved watching birds.
Surviving is a son, John H. husband of Elizabeth Graham Becker, of Columbia; and a daughter, Lois F. wife of Michael Albert, of Wrightsville; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving is a sister, Geraldine Wetzel, of Mount Joy. Lois was preceded in death by her siblings: Ruth Naomi, Anna Mary, Betty and Kenneth.
A Life Celebration for Lois will be held from the New Path Community Church, 22 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (VIEWING: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.) with Pastor Kenneth Schoonover and Rev. Michael Albert officiating. Interment will be in Mount Joy Camp Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that flowers by omitted. Contributions in Lois memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO BOX 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604-4125.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville, www.clydekraft.com
