Lois E. Ulrich

Lois Elaine Ulrich, age 87, of Huntingdon, passed away on July 12, 2022 at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon. Born on July 2, 1935, in Hershey, PA, she was the daughter of the late G. Paul and Martha (Phillippy) Bomgardner. On December 22, 1956, she married the love of her life, Foster G. Ulrich, Jr., at the Second Evangelical United Brethren Church in Palmyra, PA where the couple grew up. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Surviving are two sons, one daughter, and their families: Steven F. Ulrich and Marcy Dubroff, Lancaster; Scott F. and Gail (Leiby) Ulrich, Huntingdon; Susan E. Ulrich, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and five grandchildren: Andrew and wife, Chelsea, Derek, Wendy, Ryan, and Caroline. There are a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald P. Bomgardner, in 1987 and by her former son-in-law, Hal McLaughlin, a special part of the Ulrich family.
Mrs. Ulrich graduated from Palmyra High School in 1953 and Millersville University in 1957, where she majored in Elementary Education; she ranked second in her class in both high school and college. She taught fourth and fifth grade in Annville, Pa., from 1957 through 1960 and kindergarten at the Alfarata Elementary School in Huntingdon from 1972 until 1987.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the Queen Esther Circle and, at one time, sang in the church choir. She was a life member of the J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served as a volunteer in the hospital's gift shop. She was also a longtime member of the AAUW. A former member and president of the Juniata College Faculty Wives, she participated in the preparation of the Centennial Needlepoint Project in 1976. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. An avid golfer, Mrs. Ulrich was the Huntingdon Country Club Ladies Golf Champion in 1982, where she was a longtime member. She also served for several years as secretary of the Board of Directors at HCC.
She enjoyed exercising and had been an active participant in both the Curves organization and an aerobics swimming class. An excellent bridge player, she enjoyed playing golf and walking with her husband. Together they also enjoyed taking cruises and ballroom dancing. The true joy in her life was spending time with her wonderful family. She especially enjoyed the annual vacations to Emerald Isle, N.C. Committed to her family, she found much delight in the successes of her children and grandchildren. She lived for her husband and family and will be remembered for her support and sacrifice in support of their many endeavors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingdon County Humane Society, School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon PA 16652.
At the request of Mrs. Ulrich, there will be no public visitation or services. Internment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the John B. Brown Funeral Home, 417 Washington St., Huntingdon, PA 16652.