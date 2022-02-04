Lois E. LaGueux, 88, of Luther Acres, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 with family at her bedside. Born in Pawtucket, RI she was the daughter of the late Edmund Ward and Alice (Wholey) Ward. She was the loving wife of Norman E. LaGueux with whom she shared over 67 years of marriage.
Lois and Norman raised their family in Chatham Township, NJ before moving to Lititz, PA. Prior to moving to Luther Acres, they enjoyed their time in their homes in Lititz and Naples, FL.
A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, she worked as a preschool teacher for many years in Chatham, NJ. Lois was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Debra DuPrey (Joseph) of Lancaster, PA, Jeffrey LaGueux (Kimberly) of Doylestown, PA, Steven LaGueux (Dana) of Dover, DE, and Suzanne Turchetta (Steve) of Mill Hall, PA. She was a wonderful Nana to her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Luthercare Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.