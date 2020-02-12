Lois E. Hollinger

Lois Elaine Shirk Hollinger, age 90, of Landis Homes, formerly of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord on February 9, 2020.
Born in Paradise Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Bertha Mae Denlinger Shirk. For 65 years she was the loving wife of the late J. Clair Hollinger.
She was an active pastor's wife serving alongside her husband in several congregations including Vine Street Mennonite and Charlotte St. Mennonite Churches in Lancaster, Ridgeway Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg, VA, and Lititz Mennonite Church. Lois and Clair also served as missionaries in Trinidad.
Lois graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School. Throughout life she enjoyed sharing hospitality, visitation, and occasionally worked in baking and cooking jobs. At Landis Homes she was an avid shuffleboard player.
She will be lovingly missed by: 3 sons, Jeryl married to Mary Hurst Hollinger, Kalispell, MT, John married to Grace Garber Hollinger, Quarryville, Joseph married to Cheryl Sell Hollinger, Lancaster; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Norman P. Shirk, Kenneth L. Shirk, Mary Jane Fredrick, and Betty Jean Byler. She is survived by 4 sisters-in law: Dorothy Shirk, Mary Ann Broomell, Kathryn (Kay) Hollinger, and Ruth Hollinger.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 3:00 PM at the Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 PM prior to the service. Private interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund or Hospice and Community Care. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »