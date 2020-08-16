Lois E. Derstler, 81, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at her Manheim Township home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Blue Ball, PA, Lois was the daughter of Ivo G. and Elsie Mae (Weber) Brenneman.
She was married on November 7, 1964 and shared 55 loving years of marriage with her husband Donald E. Derstler.
Lois enjoyed her banking years at National Central Bank and working at Whitmore Printing Co. While living in Myrtle Beach, she also enjoyed waitressing and kidding with the golfers while working the beverage cart on a golf course.
Lois and her husband delighted in spending their time together playing golf. Lois was a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club for over 30 years. At Meadia Heights she was proud of her hole in one and served as President of the 18 Hole Ladies Group. She cherished her time with her husband at the BPOE Elks Lodge #134 for 53 years. She also enjoyed bowling and surf fishing on Martha's Vineyard. She liked traveling, visiting Europe and the Caribbean with her husband. Lois was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Lois adored her two grandsons and loved watching them grow into young adults. She held dear the many friendships that she made over her long and fun-filled life.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a daughter, Lonna R. Hoffman, wife of William, Jr., of Lancaster, a son Devin E., of Portland, OR, two grandsons, Benjamin W. and Brian D. Hoffman, a sister, Leona Rineer, of Lancaster, two brothers, Leonard Brenneman of Leola, and Lamar Brenneman of Indiana.
A Memorial Service will be held on the South Lawn at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz, PA at 11:15AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with Pastor Craig Ross officiating. A visitation will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home from 10-11AM. Private interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery. The visitation and memorial service will be recorded and will be posted on Lois's obituary page at 2PM the day of her service.
The Derstler Family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Matthew Beelen, Dr. Rachel Lacy and Hospice & Community Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lois's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send condolences, view the tribute video, and watch the recorded service please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com