Lois Dietz, Wrightsville

Lois Strickler Weidman Dietz, daughter of the late T. Musser and Anna Strickler Weidman, aged 92, died to the life she knew on April 12, 2022, and began her final journey to meet her Lord. She was the wife of Myron Samuel Dietz, who died in 2015, and was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of the Old Order River Brethren Church.
Lois was born in Lancaster County in 1930 and moved to York County at the age of 14. She finished her education at the Levergoods one-room schoolhouse, and as an only child, helped her father farm. Soon, schoolmate and neighbor, Myron Dietz, took an interest in the Weidman farm and the young woman who resided there. They dated while Myron finished his studies at Millersville State Teacher's College, married in 1953 and set up residency on the farm.
Together they farmed and sold eggs and produce to Wrightsville residents, while creating a family of six children. They led a very busy life, tending to crops, animals and children, along with Myron's teaching and speaking engagements. In addition, they invited numerous persons to live with them over the years.
Lois was the quiet, serene, practical presence who often managed the details behind the scenes. She lived life with her eyes wide open and read constantly. She studied the puzzles of the six different child personalities that blessed her home and helped create solutions when the need arose. Lois loved to laugh at the goofy jokes and bad puns that bubbled up and out of her children. And no child, in-law, grandchild, or great-grandchild ever celebrated a birthday without a beautiful card and expressions of love from her.
Lois is survived by her six children, John (Janet Funk), York; Rebecca (Yung Trinh), Maryland; Philip (Jill Cobb), Oklahoma; Anna (James Miller), Ohio; Nathan (Birgit Schumann), Germany; and David (Rochelle Hildreth), York; 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at the Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Rd., Mount Joy, PA on Friday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Strickler's Cemetery in York County. The viewing, also at Sonlight, will be on Thursday, April 14, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., and Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. 9:45 a.m.
In keeping with Lois's life of simplicity and generosity, in lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Christian Aid Ministries or Sonlight River Brethren School.
Funeral arrangements by the Old Order River Brethren Funeral Committee.