Lois D. Early, 71, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord, November 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Camden, NJ she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mynion (Carr) Lambert. She recently celebrated her 49th wedding anniversary with William F. Early, Jr.
Lois will be remembered as the quintessential mother, "Oma," teacher, and friend. She was a long-time member of the Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church in Ephrata, PA, and along with her husband dedicated many years with Trans World Radio, a wide-reaching radio mission based in Cary, NC. Together with her family she served on the Caribbean island of Bonaire from 1986 to 2000 and in Miami, FL, from 2000 to 2002. Lois retired from the Lancaster County Christian School in 2016, as educational therapist. In recent years, she volunteered at the Calvary Homes Thrift Store. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and crafting.
Her love will live on in her husband William; children: Sharon Hawkins, wife of Carl of Florida, Nathan Early of Lititz, and Sarah Smith, wife of Sean of Missouri; grandchildren: Rebecca Smith, Rachel Smith, and Janell Hawkins; step-siblings Robert Martancik, and Glo-Jean Cunningham, as well as her nieces and nephews: Nikki McGeary, Sean McGeary, and Curtiss McGeary.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trans World Radio, www.twr.org/give
To send the family a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com