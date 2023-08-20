Lois C. Wettig, 94, of Lancaster, PA, passed away and entered the presence of our Lord God. She died peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, PA. Born in Gordonville in Eastern Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Katherine (nee Miller) Myers. She was the last of her extended family. She was the loving wife of the late Charles (Chuck) A. Wettig, married for 73 amazing years.
She worked as a waitress in several local eateries most of her life. She met "Chuck", who was a cook, at Wiggins restaurant in downtown Lancaster in 1948. They were married on April 20, 1949. They worked at the famous Glass Kitchen, locally before being asked to move to Newark, Delaware to begin working at the newly built Glass Kitchen. There, Chuck and Lois became big-time boating people who started out small and then moved up to a cabin cruiser that they kept in the upper Chesapeake Bay. They enjoyed spending time on the Bay in their free time.
After decades of working and living in Delaware, Chuck and Lois returned to the Lancaster area, and Chuck began working as a gardener, tending many properties in the local area.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Robert, her two sisters, Patricia and Jean. Her loving husband, Charles (Chuck), passed away on August 29, 2022. She is survived by nephews and nieces.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Wettig officiating. There will be a Viewing from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at the Intercourse United Methodist Church, 39 Queen Road, Intercourse, PA 17534.
The family wishes to thank Woodcrest Villa and the staff at The Mennonite Home, and Hospice & Community Care for their tender care and compassion.
