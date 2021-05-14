Lois B. Wolgemuth, 86, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Landis Homes. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Mae (Brubaker) Wolgemuth.
Lois blessed many children teaching elementary school at Immokalee, FL, Harrisburg, New York, Bolivia, and ending with 18 years at Kraybill Mennonite School. Lois also worked at Nurses Direct and enjoyed traveling around the world with her sister and many friends. Lois was a fun filled person who loved all people, experienced life to the fullest and blessed all those she came in contact with.
Lois is survived by a brother, John H. Wolgemuth, husband of Thelma of Mount Joy; eighteen nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma Wolgemuth, Jean Breneman, and Lonnie Wu; and a brother, Lloyd Wolgemuth.
A memorial service honoring Lois's life will be held at the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kraybill Mennonite School, 598 Kraybill Church Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com