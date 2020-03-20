A beloved of many, Lois B. Boll, 89, formerly of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Landis Homes in Lititz. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Barbara (Garber) Brubaker. She was the loving wife of Titus B. Boll with whom she shared 59 years of marriage before he passed away in 2016. Lois was a member of Erb Mennonite Church for most of her life. She was a very active homemaker caring for her family, church community and neighbors. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother and lived a conscientious Christian life.
Lois was raised on a farm in Manheim along with her six siblings. She was familiar with farm life and hard work, and as a teenager and young adult worked as a live-in caretaker and domestic caregiver for several different families. She also worked at the former Byberry Hospital in Philadelphia as well as the Shriner's Children's Hospital during Titus's 1-W service term in Philadelphia. Lois had a servant's heart and loved to care for and serve others. She annually supplied all of her children and their families with an abundance of homemade applesauce and molasses cookies, as well as her well-loved apple pie and many other baked goods, special dinners and treats. Her simple smile, her devotion to Christ, and her compassionate servant's heart and positive spirit despite struggles/challenges will be the legacy passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Lois is survived by five children: Laura Boll wife of Kelvin Mack, Lorie wife of Tom Mills, Allen Boll, Lucyann wife of Jose Borrero, Anthony husband of Lisa (Headrick) Boll, eleven grandchildren: Jacob & Hannah Mack-Boll, Elisabeth (Mills) wife of Alex Ehler, Rebekah & Deborah Mills, Jamie & Lexi Boll, Sergio & Alonso Borrero, Kaylee & Joshua Boll, one great-granddaughter Emma Ehler, and three sisters: Laura Brubaker, Doris Horst, and Arlene Martin. Lois is preceded in death by two brothers: Jim & Bob Brubaker, and a sister Ruth Weidman, as well as her daughter-in-law Lisa Sue (Robbins) Boll.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of Lois's caregivers at Landis Homes and Hospice for their support, care and kindness shown to Lois and the family.
Services are private due to public health issues.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lois's memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund at 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
