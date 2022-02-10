Lois Arlene (Buckwalter) Harnish, 81, passed away Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, where she had resided for the past several years. She was the wife of the late J. Nelson Harnish, who died in 2009, and the daughter of the late Paul & Ethel Buckwalter.
Lois graduated in 1958 from East Lampeter High school, a member of the last class to complete their education from that school. After marriage, she worked with her husband on their farm located on Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, for many years before retiring to Strasburg. She was a member of the Lampeter Fair Board and enjoyed working at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm after retirement. She was a life-long member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, where in addition to other volunteer activities, she served faithfully with her husband as trustees and enjoyed the friendship of the Circle of Love Sunday School Class. She always loved music and caring for flowers, both inside her home and in her outdoor gardens.
She is survived by 4 sons, Kenneth, husband of Chris, New Providence, Barry, husband of Vicki, Willow Street, Jay, husband of Tracy, Brunswick, OH, and Mark, husband of Jenn, Lancaster. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren: Debra, Douglas, Matthew, Erin, Lauren, Makenna and Scott, and 4 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Doris, wife of Wilmer Nolt, Lancaster, also survives. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Marjean Harnish.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 14, at 3:00 P.M. at the Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. and also on Monday following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mellinger Mennonite Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA