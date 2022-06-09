Lois Anne Risser, 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was the wife of the late Jay Martin Risser who died January 29, 2019. Born in Washington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alvin D. and Ellen McCarrell Carter.
Lois Anne graduated from Hickory High School, class of 1950 and attended Indiana State Teachers College.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where she served as secretary and circle leader of the Women's Association. Lois Anne was also an accomplished organist for Community United Methodist Church. Active in her community, Lois Anne served on the West Lampeter Fair Board for sixty-one years and as Treasurer from 1961 to 2019.
Her various interests and enjoyments were her flowers, Penn State sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, quilting, knitting, and traveling.
Surviving her are three children, Carol R. wife of Dennis R. Fahnestock of Landisville, J. Ronald husband of Betti Summers Risser of Lancaster, Maryellen wife of Seth Cranston of Ashfield MA; 4 grandchildren, Andrew and David Risser, Matthew and Katelyn Fahnestock; a brother Jay D. Carter, of Hickory, PA.
She was preceded in death by two brothers T. Lee Carter and A. McCarrell Carter.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service. Live Stream: www.straspres.org. For Zoom Link information please visit Lois Anne's obit on our website. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Lois' memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg-Organ Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com.
