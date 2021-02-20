Lois Anne Junto

Lois Anne (Gilcken) Junto, 79, of New Holland, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Zerbe Retirement Community in Narvon.
Born on October 25, 1941 in Chester, Pennsylvania, she is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Dorothy (Smith) Glicken.
She married the love of her life, Francis "Buck" Junto, Sr. on August 1, 1964. Her beloved husband preceded her in death in 2002 after 38 years of marriage.
Lois is survived by her children, Francis "Bucky" Junto, Jr. (Laura) of Lancaster; Anthony Junto of Denver; and Kimberly (Junto) Boley (Michael) of Terre Hill.
She was blessed to be called Mom Mom by her grandchildren, Megan (Boley) Wisler (Billy); Brandon Junto; Zachery "Bubba" Boley (Kelsey); Dustin Junto; Dylan Junto; Danielle (Junto) Kunkleman (Jansen); and Mackenzie Junto. She also had ten great-grandchildren, Angela, Alejandro, Rodrigo, Mia, Jayce, Jovi, Carter, Camryn, Nova, and Rowen.
Lois is also survived by her sister, Ellen (Gilcken) Sheehan (Robert) of Delaware; and her two brothers, Frankie Gilcken of Virginia; and Bobby Gilcken of California.
Lois was a special woman who was devoted to her family as well as those she called friends. She was Mom or Mom Mom to everyone who met her because knowing her was to love her. She drew you into her life with her outgoing personality and ability to laugh, even at herself. Spending time with her, the "life of the party," would leave you with side stitches from laughing so hard.
She would drop whatever she was doing if her family needed her, and she did it simply because she loved and cared for them more than anything.
A few of her favorite things included music, Elvis, dancing, watching Dancing with the Stars, going to American Music Theater, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed following the "Yesterday Band" in the late 80's/early 90's. Her husband was part of the band and she was his biggest fan.
Lois was sassy, feisty, funny, caring, and very loving. If you had the privilege of knowing Lois, you will always remember her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life at a later date. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »